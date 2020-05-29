The Bono East Region has recorded its first COVID-19 case.

The region has a solitary case following the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.

This leaves the Ahafo Region as the only region without a reported infection.

The region accounts for one of the 313 new cases announced by the GHS.

Out of the 313 new cases, 227 were recorded from the routine surveillance while 86 of the cases were confirmed among people tested through enhanced contact tracing.

The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the most number of cases followed by the Ashanti Region.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 5,331

Ashanti Region – 1,160

Western Region – 395

Central Region – 376

Eastern Region – 117

Western North Region – 63

Volta Region – 59

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Bono East Region – 1