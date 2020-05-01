A team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made global strides in their development of treatment for the novel Coronavirus. Already, 73 Emiratis coronavirus patients have all been successfully treated and cured of the virus after the treatment was administered to them, according to the UAE’s Khaleej Times newspaper website. It reported on Friday, May 1, 2020, that the patients who inhaled the treatment into their lungs after nebulization were hypothesized, experienced some therapeutic effect, had their lung cells regenerated which modulated their immune system responses from overreacting to the COVID-19 infection that may perhaps cause more harm to their healthy body cells.

طور باحثون في دولة الإمارات علاجاً جديداً بواسطة الخلايا الجذعية لـ (#كوفيد_19) أظهر نتائج واعدة في التجارب الأولية.https://t.co/WkR5ugn2D0 pic.twitter.com/kCDLZSvJXy — وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) May 1, 2020

The treatment involves the process of extracting the patient’s stem cells from his or her own blood and reintroducing the cells after activating them.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s Ministry of Economy has granted a patent for the development of this innovative and promising stem treatment for COVID-19. The treatment has successfully undergone its initial phase of clinical trials to ascertain its safety. None of the individuals who received the treatment has thus far reported any immediate adverse complications. However, trials to demonstrate the efficacy of the treatment are ongoing and are expected to be completed in a couple of weeks.

#عاجل_وام | علاج مبتكر لفيروس (#كوفيد_19) طوره مركز الخلايا الجذعية الإماراتي مع نتائج واعدة pic.twitter.com/OWxwfugY0R — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) May 1, 2020



The total cases across the globe according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus website stand at 3,259,167 as of the early hours of Friday, May 1, 2020.

1,015,183 persons who tested positive for the virus globally have recovered from the disease. However, 233,439 deaths have been recorded. USA leads with 1,070,032 infections with 63,019 deaths and 153,947 recoveries.

