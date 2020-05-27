There is uneasy calm in the Builsa South town of Fumbisi following the gruesome killing of a man on May 20, 2020.

It is reported that a confrontation between a Baasa youth and a Wiesi youth resulted in the death of Agbedemnab Aning.

The District Security Committee on Tuesday directed that the Fumbisi Market be closed after 6 pm and that all drinking bar operators also close by 6 pm following the incident.

The Builsa South Youth Association has subsequently condemned the killing and urged for calm as investigations are carried out.

“We are condemning the act in no uncertain term and we are rendering our deepest condolences to the Baasa section and the family over this barbaric incident,” Philip Akumasi, the Chairman of the Youth Association said to Citi News.

He further called on the authorities to expedite investigation into the killing.

The leadership from DISEC, especially the security command, must up their game and bring the alleged perpetrators to book and let the law deal with them so that it serves as a deterrent and prevent reprisal attack between these two sections.”

Though the police are yet to make any arrests, Mr. Akumasi, expressed faith in the security agencies.

“We have the belief that the authorities will bring this case to justice. Let nobody take the law into his or her hands but rather help in whatever way we can as youth and elders of the district so that we apprehend these perpetrators,” he said.