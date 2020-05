The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, is currently at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters for questioning.

Abronye DC was invited by the Police following an official complaint lodged by a former President, John Dramani Mahama over allegations of a planned assassination of some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).