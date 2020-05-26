All is set for the annual Citi business event, the Citi Business Festival, which is slated for June 2020.

The month-long festival is an extensive programme of outdoor business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas and information for persons who are starting, building or growing their businesses.

This year’s festival will feature virtual business forums and will be live on Citi TV.

The virtual business forums will touch on four carefully selected themes namely, The Reboot; restarting your business after COVID-19. This will be live on Citi TV on the 2nd of June, 2020 between 11:00am and 1:00pm.

E-commerce Forum follows on the 9th of June, 2020 at 11:00am, and looks at exploring new ways of engaging customers.

Agribusiness Forum comes off on Tuesday, 16th June, 2020 from 11:00am- 1:00pm.

The forum will touch on how to create another career in agribusiness and finally the Trade Forum on the 22nd of June, 2020 from 11″00am-1:00pm. It will answer questions on whether export trade will be the same again.

Meanwhile, the on air series is themed to correspond with the various virtual forums.

The Citi Business Festival is sponsored by the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPC), ABSA, CitiFM and powered by Ghana’s most comprehensive business news website, citibusinessnews.com.