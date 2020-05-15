Fans of football will be super excited this weekend as the returning German Bundesliga will now be live on Citi 97.3 FM beginning from May 16, 2020.

Football fans have been starved of live action due to the Coronavirus pandemic and many have been using their time to go over old matches and relive some great moments from the past.

However, all that will change as Citi FM will run live radio commentary of the rest of the Bundesliga season.

Like it has done with the Premier League over the years, Citi FM will team up with their international partners, talkSPORT, to give listeners a thrilling experience of one of the best leagues in the world and the broadcast begins with a very huge clash to mark the restart of the Bundesliga.

The Ruhr valley derby between Dortmund and Schalke at the Signal Iduna Park will air on Saturday from 1 pm. After that, there will be live commentary of Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach from 4 pm.

On Sunday, 1st meets 11th as Bayern Munich and Union Berlin square off at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Berlin.

For those who will miss the live radio commentary, the Bundesliga Highlights Show will air on Citi FM on Sunday at 6 pm.

Bundesliga radio broadcast schedule on Citi FM

Saturday, May 16th

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke from 1:15 PM TO 3:15 PM

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Mönchengladbach from 4:15 PM TO 6:30 PM

Sunday, May 17th

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich from 3:45 PM TO 5:45 PM

Bundesliga Highlights Show FROM 6 PM TO -6:45 PM