Citi TV will later today, Sunday, May 31, 2020, climax its 24-hour prayer and worship chain dubbed Intercede Ghana with a ‘National Communion Service’.

The National Communal Communion Service will be led by the General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

The National Communion Service will take place from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm later today.

Viewers are urged to join the service by logging on to Citi TV’s channel on their digital TV sets or online via Citi TV’s social media handles to be part of the service.

Citi TV’s Intercede Ghana, a 24-hour worship and prayer chain is on the theme; Let God arise.

The program is being organized to ask for God’s protection and guidance as the country rises against the troubling Coronavirus outbreak.

Since the worship and prayer chain started at 6:00 pm yesterday, [30th May 2020] there have ministrations from men and women of God such as Naa Mercy, Kofi Karikari, Nii Okai, Edinam Bright Davies, Naa Mercy, Cwesi Oteng, Joe Mettle, Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye.

There will be other worship performances by Pastor Joe Beecham, Celestine Donkor, MOG, and Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

Prayers and word ministrations have also been offered by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Bishop Tackie Yarboi, Rev. Ofori Akua Ofori Boateng, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Markwei.

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah and Bishop Agyinasare are also expected to minister to viewers later in the day.

The program will climax with the National Communion service with Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.