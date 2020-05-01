Ghana’s fastest-growing television station, Citi TV has successfully held a virtual concert on May Day in honour of frontline health workers in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Health workers have been at the forefront of the national conversation since Ghana recorded its first coronavirus cases on March 12, 2020.

Several top Ghanaian music icons including Joe Mettle, Tagoe Sisters, Akwaboah, Knii Lante, Okyeame Kwame, Fameye, Amandzeba performed at the concert.

Others upcoming musicians including Krymi and Mr. Drew , Cina Soul and Nkyinkyim band also performed at the concert.

Citi TV’s Apiorkor, Chief Moomen and Nana Asaase also electrified the concert with their poetry.