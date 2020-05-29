Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the government to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 before easing restriction.

“…in the face of the imminent easing of restrictions, let me repeat the call on the government to consider conducting mass testing, at least, at the point of need.”

“What it means is that for instance all students, teachers, and ancillary staff returning to school or church attendants, following the easing of restrictions, should undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test as a safety precaution,” he explained in an article.

President Akufo-Addo, in a national address on Sunday, March 15, 2020, banned all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities, and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

At the time, Ghana had recorded six cases of COVID-19.

But the government is expected to finalize consultations on the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, with various stakeholders on Friday, May 29, 2020.

President Nana Akufo-Addo had earlier hinted of ongoing consultations with relevant stakeholders on the form and timing for the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

As of Friday, May 29, 2020, Ghana had recorded 7,616 with 2,421 and 34 deaths.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the most number of cases followed by the Ashanti Region.

Greater Accra Region – 5,331

Ashanti Region – 1,160

Western Region – 395

Central Region – 376

Eastern Region – 117

Western North Region – 63

Volta Region – 59

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Bono East Region – 1

