Twenty-eight persons have currently been traced to the first positive COVID-19 case in the Bono East Region.

The region, yesterday became the 15th region in the country to record a case of the novel coronavirus after a commercial driver who plies Yeji in the Pru East district to the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi tested positive.

According to the Regional Director of Health, Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng, the patient is currently at a treatment centre while the traced contacts are also undergoing mandatory quarantine awaiting their test results.

“In Yeji, we have 28 contacts so far. Normally, what happens is that you rank the contact; those who have very high risk and low risk. In fact, some of them don’t even have any risk at all. Four of them were very close contacts and we have to take their samples, and then we have other contacts. We have been able to quarantine some of them. Because he had also been plying to Kumasi, I have a list that I’m going to share with my colleagues in Kumasi so they can also initiate the contact tracing over there,” he said.

The Bono East Region recorded its first COVID-19 case on Friday, May 29, 2020.

This leaves the Ahafo Region as the only region without a reported infection.

The region accounts for one of the 313 new cases announced by the Ghana Health Service on Friday.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count stands at 7,616.

