Ghana’s novel coronavirus cases have risen to 5,530 with recoveries also rising to 674.

The cases have risen by 122 from the previous figure of 5,408.

There have been 57 new cases in the Greater Accra Region, 62 new cases in the Ashanti Region, two new cases in the Central Region and one in the Western North Region.

The death count still stands at 24 with the death to positivity rate standing at 0.43 percent, Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, noted at a press briefing.

Of the 57 new cases in the Greater Accra Region, 51 are from Tema, two from Ashaiman, one from Klottey Korle, one from the Accra metropolis and one case from La Dadekotopon.

In the Central Region, the new cases were one-a-piece from Kasoa and Winneba.

Among the new cases in the Ashanti Region, 12 are from Kumasi, 22 from Obuasi, one from Asokore Mampong, Afigya Kwabre South with two, Atwima Kwamoma with 19, Bekwai with one, the Salvation Army Hospital with four and Tafo with one.

The case in the Western North Region was recorded at Bibiani.