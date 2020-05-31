The EU on Saturday called the US to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief, released a statement on Washington’s announcement on Friday that it would end its relationship with the WHO.

Reaffirming the EU’s support for the WHO in the fight against COVID-19, the EU leaders said the UN organization should “lead the international response to pandemics, current and future.”

Von der Leyen and Borrell also insisted that the global threat of the coronavirus pandemic required the “participation and support of all.”

“Actions that weaken international results must be avoided,” they said, underlining the importance of “global cooperation and solidarity through multilateral efforts.”

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused the WHO of failing to adequately respond to the pandemic because China had “total control” over the Geneva-based organization.

The US has been WHO’s biggest single donor, contributing nearly 15% — more than $400 million — of the organization’s budget.