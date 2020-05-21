Some 5,000,561 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) globally.

This is according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus website.

The website reported this news in the early hours of Thursday, May 21, 2020.

The total recoveries as at the same reporting date stand at 1,901,079 with 328,227 deaths.

Hard hit countries

USA leads the global count with 1,551,853 infections, 78,469 deaths and 294,312 recoveries.

Russia follows with 308,705 infections, 2,972 deaths and 85,392 recoveries.

Brazil comes in third place with 291,579 infections, 18,859 deaths, and 116,683 recoveries.

The UK comes forth with 249,619 infections, 35,786 deaths, and 1,116 recoveries.

Spain has dropped to fifth with 232,555 infections, 27,888 deaths, and 150,376 recoveries.

