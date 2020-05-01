Some 1,015,183 persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus outbreak globally have recovered from the disease.

THis is according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus website.

The website reported the recovery news in the early hours of Friday, May 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, the total infections as at the same reporting date stand at 3,259,167 with 233,439 deaths.

Hard hit countries

USA leads with 1,070,032 infections with 63,019 deaths and 153,947 recoveries.

Spain follows with 213,435 infections with 24,543 deaths and 112.050 recoveries,

Italy is now third with 205,463 infections with 27,967 deaths and 75,945 recoveries.

The UK comes forth with 172,481 infections with 26,842 deaths and 861 recoveries.

France has 167,299 infections with 24,410 deaths and 50,380 recoveries.

Follow @Khaptain4real

