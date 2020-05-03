Sassuolo is set to become the first Serie A side to re-start training following the coronavirus shutdown.

The club, based in northern Italy, said its players could use the club’s facilities on an optional basis. They will train individually.

Professional teams will be allowed to train together from 18 May although they will still have to respect social distancing guidelines.

Italian football’s top flight has been suspended since 9 March and the league and the country’s federation (FIGC) both want to complete the season, although the government says it has not yet decided whether it will give permission.

Italy has suffered the heaviest death toll in Europe from coronavirus, at nearly 29,000.