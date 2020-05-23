Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the North East Regional Coordinating Council have launched a disinfection exercise in the area.

It forms part of a nationwide exercise by Zoomlion Ghana in collaboration with government in the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana.

The exercise was launched in Nalerigu the North East Regional capital to disinfect all 35 police stations and barracks in the region.

Speaking at a short ceremony to launch the exercise, the Regional Minister Solomon Boar commended Zoomlion for partnering government to disinfect the police stations.

He called on the people in the region to be disciplined in adhering to the protocols announced by the world health organization as the virus might be with us for a while.

“I am happy that the police service is being targeted in the disinfection exercise because the police is another area one can comfortably call the front line staff as far as COVID-19 is concerned because they always come in contact with people all the time. I want to tell the people that disinfection of our facilities does not mean that we have overcome the fight against COVID-19. People must learn to live with COVID-19 for some time. I therefore call on everyone to come on board in the fight against the disease. Let’s be disciplined because life must go back to normal for us to continue with our socio-economic activities.”

On his part, the North East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Charles Dormaban says the exercise has come at the right time as it would complement the measures already put in place by the police to protect them, their families and other visitors to the facilities.

“The police in the North East are grateful to have the launch of the disinfection of the police stations and barracks. The exercise is to protect the personnel, their dependents, suspects in police custody and the people who visit the facilities.”

The Regional Manager for Zoomlion Ghana limited, Edmond Kweku Vidjah expressed the preparedness of Zoomlion to support government in fighting the virus.

He, therefore, called on the government to consider including other security agencies in the disinfection exercise.

His comments follow recent reports of some prison inmates getting infested with the virus.

“Zoomlion is prepared to support and assist government and the good people of the country in the fight of the deadly virus. I am happy that we are doing it for the police and its facilities and I will like to ask government to consider extending the exercise to other security facilities as well, as there are new reports of some prison inmates testing positive for the virus. I believe if the exercise is extended to them, it would help in fighting off the virus from the shores of Ghana.”

In all, over forty personnel of Zoomlion are taking part in the exercise across the region.