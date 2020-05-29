AngloGold Ashanti Ghana has commenced a US$ 300, 000 support project to help fight the coronavirus in the Upper West Region.

The project which is under the Malaria Control Programme of the company will provide daily disinfection services to 13 major health facilities in the region.

It will also provide nose masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to healthcare providers as well as some residents.

Mr. Samuel Asiedu, the programmes director for the AngloGold Ashanti malaria programme made this known today [Friday, May 29, 2020] after the company donated medical and other protective equipment to the Upper West Regional Health Directorate in Wa.

He said “as part of our programme, we are going into the facilities to disinfect every evening. This is not just a one-off programme, we are doing it based on science and data. In addition to that, high touched areas such as door handles and places that people sit will be disinfected periodically.”

He assured that the AngloGold Ashanti malaria programme will continue to support the Ghana Health Service and all other recognized bodies until the pandemic is brought under control.

On his part, the Acting Upper West Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Damien Punguyire, who received the items described the gesture as significant and timely, saying “most isolation centres in the region are without beds and other equipment that can make them operational.”

He, therefore, lauded the company for the donation and other interventions such as the malaria control programme which he said have significantly improved healthcare outcomes in the region.

The Acting regional director disclosed that 12 out of the 22 COVID-19 patients recorded in the region have fully recovered and reintegrated into society. He said the rest of the patients are asymptotic and are waiting for their last results to be discharged.

Dr. Damien appealed to residents in the region to desist from stigmatizing coronavirus patients when they are discharged.