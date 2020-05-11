Ghana Association of Medical Herbalists has advised against the misuse of herbal concoctions in attempts to boost one’s immune system amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the main advisories during the pandemic has been to engage in activities that improve one’s immune system.

In his most recent address, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, called on Ghanaians to improve their fitness and personal hygiene as a way of boosting their immune systems.

But some Ghanaians have been consuming different concoctions with the notion that those mixtures would protect them against the virus.

In a statement, the Medical Herbalists association, however, cautioned against the wanton consumption of herbs.

“Much as we attest to the health benefits of herbs generally, it is worthy of note that herbs may contain several different active phytochemicals with varying physiological effects and hence should be sourced and prepared through standard processes, and taken in required doses in order to be useful to the body.”

“In the wake of COVID 19, many across the globe have resorted to the use of herbal preparations in a bid to building stronger immunity and improve general health,” the association noted.

“Such herbs that have been combined diversely include Cinnamomum zeylanicum(Cinnamon), Azadirachta indica (Neem), Carica papaya (pawpaw), Xylopia aethiopica (Hwenteaa), Artemissia annua (Sweet wormwood), Zingiber officinale (Ginger), Hibiscus sabdariffa (Soobolo), Allium sativum (Garlic) etc.”

The association further warned Ghanaians to “not rely on every herbal combination shared on social media.”

“Some could be detrimental to your health. Consult the nearest Medical Herbalist in a government hospital or private health facility near you.”

The pandemic has been met with calls for more investment in traditional medical interventions.

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama advocated for the consideration of traditional medicine in the fight against the virus.

In Madagascar, a plant-based tonic was released by the state and described as a herbal coronavirus cure.

But Madagascar’s national medical academy cast doubt on the efficacy of the concoction because “scientific evidence had not been established”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also said there was no proof of a cure for COVID-19 after Madagascar’s president launched the herbal medication.