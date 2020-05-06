A senior lecturer at the Department of Social and Behavioural Sciences at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr Phyllis Dako-Gyeke has advised government to boost sensitization on preventive measures in curbing the further spread of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

The lecturer made the call on Eyewitness News on the backdrop of reports that some Ghanaians were flouting COVID-19 preventive measures such as wearing of face masks and ensuring social distancing.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, observed with dismay the manner in which sections of the public were not complying with the directive to wear face masks.

The senior lecturer in making suggestions on how government could get the citizens to comply with the directives said the following in an interview on Eyewitness News:

“We are a stage that we are looking at the directive but I think that we should cast our minds back because this whole COVID-19 pandemic requires a risk communication and an effective one as such…We are expecting some behavioural changes from them–that’s the outcome. So when we get to the outcome and we are not getting the results, it’s just asking whether we did well at the education level because there is the lack of knowledge in terms of the specific interventions that are being rolled out as preventive interventions like the social distancing, wearing of a nose mask and all that. Do people really understand how they are supposed to practice that?”

“These are questions that we are supposed to be asking. The authorities at a point in time need to listen to people and address their concerns. So you ask somebody who lives in a crowded place to practice social distancing, what are you talking about? So we are at the point where we are looking at changes in behaviours so the education must continue,” she advised.

Persons without face masks denied access to public places

Persons without nose masks on Monday, May 4, 2020, were prevented from entering the Central Business District of Accra.

The move was to ensure compliance with the ‘no mask no entry’ directives by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and Ministry of Health as a way of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Security personnel have been deployed to ensure enforcement of the directive.

According to the Accra Regional Alpha SWAT Commander DSP Sulamana Sulley, who led the team, said security officials are primarily engaging and encouraging those coming into the Central Business District to wear the mask.

He said those who are adamant and insist on proceeding without the mask are denied access and asked to either get one or returned home.

