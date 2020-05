New figures released by the Ghana Health Service show that 97 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This brings to 5,735 the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the country.

One more person who tested positive for the virus has also died, bringing to 29 the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country.

Meanwhile, 294 more persons have recovered from the disease bringing the number of recoveries to 1,754.

