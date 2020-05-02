Five Chinese Companies operating in Ghana have donated Personal Protective Equipment, (PPEs) to the Ghana Army to help fight coronavirus.

The items worth GHS 80,000 include 15,000 pieces of face masks, 10 veronica buckets, 42 cartons of hand soap and 17 cartons of tissue rolls.

The Military attaché to the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, Col. Zhao Hongquan who presented the items on behalf of the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana touted the long-standing cooperation between the two armies of both countries.

He said there is the need for a concerted effort among countries in the fight against COVID-19.

“We make donations, not only because we are friends with Ghana but also because we have a shared future. We are one big family in the same boat, for Coronavirus does not respect national boundaries nor distinguish between races,” Colonel Zhao said.

Brigadier General Amoah Ayisi received the items at the Army Headquarters on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah. He commended the Chinese government and the five companies for the gesture. He assured that items will help protect military personnel at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus.

The five companies which have operated in Ghana for about a decade include Xu Gong ( GH ) Machinery Co Ltd, China Zinzheng Ghana Friendliness Development Co Ltd, FAW First Ghana Motors Company Limited, Dragon Success GH Logistics Co Ltd and LX Joyea Co Ltd.

The companies operate in logistics, large-scale mining, large-scale construction and sales of heavy-duty trucks and equipment.