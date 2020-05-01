Citi TV will today, Friday, May 1, 2020 telecast a live studio concert in honour of the frontline health workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Being the Workers’ Day, the television station has lined up some Ghanaian musicians in a concert dubbed ‘Rally Round the Flag.’

According to the Head of Programmes at Citi TV, Jessica Opare Saforo, since May 1 is Workers Day, the station thought it wise to put a little concert together for the health workers.

“We recognise the work and importance of our healthcare workers. We realise that they are sacrificing so much for everyone to be able to move around freely,” she said.

The virtual concert features Okyeame Kwame, Akwaboah, Cina Soul, Knii Lante, Fameye, Amandzeba, Tagoe Sisters, Joe Mettle, Krymi and Mr Drew.

There shall also be poetry performances from Apiokor, Chief Moomen and Nana Asase.

The programme starts from 9 am to 3 pm on Citi TV.

Citi TV is live on DSTV channel 263 and on channel 182 on GOtv.

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases currently stand at 2,074, with 212 recoveries and 17 deaths.