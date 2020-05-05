The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited (TCCBCGL) has donated 3,500 packs of assorted beverages worth tens of thousands of Ghana cedis to needy persons in 12 electoral areas in the Nungua Krowor municipality of the Greater-Accra Region.

The donation comes as part of the company’s efforts to offer support to the poor and vulnerable in society especially in these trying times of the pandemic.

“We recognize the economic impact of COVID-19 particularly on the underprivileged in society and so we decided to commit ourselves to support their refreshment needs at this critical moment. As a human-centred organization, we acknowledge our responsibility to the people we serve and will do our bit to ensure that the quality of human life is enhanced”, said Mr. Ernest Yeboah Obeng, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Communications Lead of TCCBCGL.

Receiving the items on behalf of the 12 electoral areas in the Nungua Krowor municipality, Mr. Labaran Abdulai Osman, the Assembly Member of Nkpor electoral area, expressed his appreciation to the company for the kind gesture and further gave an assurance of the products serving the purpose for which they were donated.