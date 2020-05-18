The Nsawam Prisons, on Sunday, 17th May underwent a fumigation and disinfection exercise from Dansworld Cleaning Services Limited towards the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The fumigation and disinfection of Nsawam Prisons is part of a host of other fumigations at schools and churches that the company is undertaking to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The cleaning exercise which was supervised by the Eastern Regional Prisons Commander and the Public Relations Officer ensured that the team abided by security protocols because of the nature of the prisons.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Executive Officer of Dansworld Cleaning Services, Bernard Danso Ntow, indicated that government alone cannot help curb the spread of the virus hence the need for support from Corporate Ghana.

“Well, we can’t leave the whole preventive efforts of COVID-19 on Government. Corporate organizations like myself must contribute our quota against this deadly coronavirus. Hence, this is our Corporate Social Responsibility in the fight against COVID-19 and most importantly, our prisons service. As you saw when we entered, they can barely practice social distancing. So these measures like constant fumigation are very important to prevent the virus from entering there.”

Expressing his appreciation to Dansworld, the Deputy Supt. of Prisons who serves as the PRO of the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons, Adamu Latif Abdul indicated how impactful the exercise will be for them.

“We are grateful to Dansworld and their management for this exercise. Even though we haven’t recorded any case here so far, the nature of our prisons and its management is such that it will be difficult to practice social distancing with the inmates. Therefore, such activities are really important as they help us prevent COVID-19 from entering the prisons at all even though we are adhering to other protocols like handwashing, use of sanitizer, etc.”

He later called on other corporate organizations to assist the facility with face masks, hand sanitizers, thermometers to read temperatures and also help them with food since it is advisable to eat well to help boost our immune system.

Dansworld International Services Limited (DISL) is an environmental management company that specializes in facility management services/fumigation.