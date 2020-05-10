The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has urged the government not to lift the ban on public gatherings for now.

This call comes on the backdrop of sharp increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

Despite assurances that the country’s COVID-19 cases had peaked and ready to decline, on Friday, May 8, 2020, the cases jumped from 3,091 to 4,012.

On Saturday, May 9, 2020, the Ghana Health Service also announced that the cases had gone up further by 251 pushing the current total figure to 4,263.

The death count has shot up to 22. The recoveries have also gone up and now at 378.

Government has already placed a ban on all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church and Islamic activities, and other related events in a bid to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the country.

The ban, which is in its eighth week, was initially set for one month by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but was subsequently extended by another two weeks which will expire on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The GMA in a press release dated Saturday, May 9, 2020, among other things urged the government to sustain the ban on public gatherings.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic should not lift the ban on social gatherings for religious activities, schools, marriage ceremonies, funerals etc.”

GMA in its statement also urged government to ensure that “our international borders…remain closed for now”.

The Ghana Medical Association further urged the government to ensure the prompt and continuous distribution of personal protective kits to workers in the various health institutions across the country.

“Government must ensure the prompt and continuous distribution of PPE’s to all health workers at their various institutions (or places of work) at all times. This will guarantee the safety of all health workers as they continue to render care to patients,” GMA added in the statement.

Regional distribution of COVID-19 cases in Ghana

The Greater Accra Region remains at the top of the case count list with 3,641 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region with 252 and the Eastern Region with 96.

Greater Accra Region – 3,641

Ashanti Region – 252

Eastern Region – 96

Central Region – 62

Western North Region – 56

Western Region – 35

Volta Region – 32

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 24

Upper West Region – 20

Northern Region – 16

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0

Find below the full press release