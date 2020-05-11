A member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) COVID-19 technical team, Dr Prosper Akanbong, has called for stiffer punishments for persons flouting social distancing guidelines.

Despite the guidelines, many Ghanaians, especially in markets, are not adhering to the directives.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Dr Akanbong suggested that the government was partly to blame for the rampant disregard for social distancing.

“People intentionally violate the social distancing guidelines as if to dare the government to do whatever it can do to them and the government doesn’t do anything.”

“If one or two groups are found culpable and they are punished possibly then people will learn lessons from it,” he added.

Dr Akanbong also noted that the government hasn’t instituted a concrete plan to ensure social distancing in places of business.

“We have given instructions without given how the instruction should be adhered to. That is the problem.”

“You go to Makola today, go to Kantamanto, go to any other place and see what is happening. Why can’t we restructure should have shift systems? We should have a restricted number of people who come on a rotational basis.”

President Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on the national ban on public gatherings including religious activities, festivals and funerals till the end of May.

The only exception is for funerals where private burials have been permitted, but for no more than 25 persons.

The ban has been in place since March 15, 2020.

As of May 10, 2020, Ghana has 4,700 coronavirus cases and 494 recoveries.