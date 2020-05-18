Medical supplies amounting to GHS30,000 has been donated to the Ga North and West Municipal Assemblies and the Amasaman Hospital by a Spanish construction firm, Elecnor Ghana.

The supplies include surgical nose masks, hand gloves, sanitisers and veronica buckets.

Addressing the media during the presentation of the items, Country Manager of Elecnor Ghana, Mateo Perez said the gesture is to augment governments efforts at reducing the spread of coronavirus in the country.

“This is one of the corporate social responsibility activities we are doing. We have done health screening in Pokuase, we have also installed solar street lights in the community so it is part of our policy. We are taking advantage of the coronavirus situation to give back to society. We are trying to augment the efforts of the community to stop the spread of the virus and also to show our commitment to helping the society and we can only show that by the donation of the PPE which we have just done.”

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent of the Amasaman Hospital, Dr. Eric Sarpong Ntiamoah said the facility needs more of such gestures to break the cycle of the spread of the virus.

“In fact, we are appealing to corporate Ghana, individuals, NGOs and other organizations to come to our aid. All the support should not go to the treatment areas, as I said, the peripheries are where the cases are picked so if you forget about the peripheries then you are not really tackling the situation wholeheartedly. So, we need help, corporate agencies, NGOs, individuals, churches, Mosques and other groups should all come to our aid.”

In March this year, Elecnor SA, Ghana organized a free health screening exercise for residents in Pokuase ACP Estates and its nearby communities.

The company has also provided solar-powered street lights for residents at the Ridge West and Koans Estates in Pokuase where it is currently constructing a Bulk Power Substation as part of the Ghana Power Compact Program.