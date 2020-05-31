Football in Ghana will remain suspended until at least 31st July, 2020, as government announced the further lifting of restrictions enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Non-contact sports such as golf, tennis, athletics, badminton, table tennis, triathlon and cricket can however return to being played.

President Akuffo-Addo in his 10th coronavirus address you the nation, lifted numerous bans that will now allow final year students from Junior High School to University level to return to school while religious gathering to also return under strict guidelines.

However, any hope that football was due to return at least behind closed doors have now been shut despite rigorous consultations between the Ghana Football Association and Ghana’s Covid-19 task force. “I have by order of executive instrument, provided for these new directions and extended the suspension of the remaining public gatherings as set out in EI.64 of 16th March until 31st July.

”In here, I refer to the suspension of sporting events, night clubs, cinemas, drinking spots, bars, beaches, festivals, funerals, political rallies and large religious gatherings such as crusades and conventions, “ Nana Addo said in his address to the nation on Sunday.