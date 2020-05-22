Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 6,486 from the 6,269 announced last Wednesday.

This update represents 217 new cases confirmed in the country. According to the latest Ghana Health Service update of May, 22, 2020.

The update indicates that 53 more people have recovered by the virus, putting the total number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana at 134.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 4,699 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Central Regions with 988 and 287 cases respectively.