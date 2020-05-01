Global Missions Resource Centre through its partners the United States of America team Mission 318 has donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Yendi Municipal hospital for the safety of the front line workers of the hospital.

The Yendi hospital has over the years been in collaboration with the team for general delivery of quality healthcare to the citizenry.

The hospital has benefited a lot through the collaboration for which it has been doing surgical outreach.

The Personal Protective Equipment includes face shields, examination gloves, and N95 nose masks.

Receiving the items, the medical superintendent of the Yendi hospital, Dr Abdulai Ayuba outlined how the hospital has been partnering with the team.

“The Yendi Municipal hospital, though a government facility, also has stakeholders both locally and internationally which we collaborate with for the general quality health care delivery to the citizenry. Through the Global Missions Resource Centre in Yendi and the United States of America Team; Mission 318 we are able to do our annual surgical outreach. Through that collaboration, we got a lot of help in assisting health care delivery. In this COVID 19 crises, they did not leave us but rather they have supported us to fight the pandemic by ensuring the safety of the health workers. It is in line with this that they have come in with this donation of the Personal Protective Equipment for the front line workers to protect themselves.”

The Global Missions Resource Centre said the items are for the protection of the health workers.

“We are donating this equipment to the hospital so that the workers would be protected as they treat the patients. When they are safe, the whole family would be safe, Yendi and the nation as a whole is safe.”