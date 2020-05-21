Every sector of the Ghanaian economy was adversely affected by the novel Coronavirus which hit Ghana in March 2020.

The creative industry was not spared the ravaging effects of the virus as the government banned public gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Musical concerts and social events were suspended following the ban. Some musicians in Ghana and around the world have complained about the adverse effect the pandemic has had on their streams of income.

Ghanaian hip-hop rapper and songwriter Kwame Ametepe Tsikata, known in showbiz as M.anifest has opened up on some observations he has made within the COVID-19.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, the ‘God MC’ hitmaker indicated that he would rather prefer to view the pandemic as a trigger that is directing the human race to consider the “basics of humanity.”

“It has been important to recalibrate and refocus on what is important. In these times, you have to quickly learn that whatever it is that your selfish ambitions are; what you want for yourself, the goals that you started the year with, you will have to recalibrate and get back to the basics of humanity– survival, looking out for each other. It has been good personally as well because sometimes when you are doing your work, you don’t get the time to sit down and refocus on your purpose and you take things for granted and COVID is a by force retrospective agent. It has been a retrospective agent and it forces you to focus on what matters.”

M.anaifest also indicated that the pandemic has taught him to look out for the collective interest of everyone since it is in the collective success that an individual derives his personal success.

“It has taught us as public figures to not just use our influence for our businesses but actually for the greater good. So for me, it has been a quick level of recalibration…It is the collective interest, the greater good that matters,” he said.

M.anifest is one of the celebrities who used their social media handles to sensitise the public on the coronavirus pandemic.

He specifically, urged people not to be engulfed with fear, and also always adhere to the precautionary measures.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count as of May 20, 2020, is 6,269, according to an update by the Ghana Health Service. 1,898 people have recovered from the virus while 31 persons have died.

I’m using COVID-19 inactivity to perfect my music production skills – M.anifest

M.anifest further also Bernard Avle on The Point of View that he is using the COVID-19 period to hone his music production skills.

“I have had to redevelop skills as a musician. When I began my career, I was recording, mixing, and doing all my stuff at home myself. Now, as you progress in life, professionally you meet other people who are competent at it and who are now doing everything for you. Now, I am re-learning some of those tools. It’s almost like I’m back to Music 101,” he said.

“We have to turn tragedy to triumph. There is no way I am going to be at home and just be sleeping and eating as much as I’m tempted to instead of developing skills because life will resume,” he added.