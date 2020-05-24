The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended Muslims across the country for putting on hold some activities while observing Ramadan in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Muslims in Ghana like others in different parts of the world for the first time observed the Ramadan without the daily congregational prayers in mosques and other communal activities such as mass eating due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President acknowledged that it has been a difficult sacrifice for Muslims to mark Ramadan without the Iftar, Tafsir, Tarawith and Tahajjud prayers.

“I salute you for these sacrifices that you have made for our collective good. More importantly, you have made these sacrifices, specifically, to save human lives.”

President Nana Addo expressed the hope that next year, Muslims in the country will “congregate as they have done over the years, and celebrate Eid ul-Fitr fully and without any restrictions.”

The Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheik Aremeyaw Shaibu had already indicated that this year’s Ramadan will be different due to the absence of its related devotional activities; Tarawih, Isah Qadr and Tafsir.

He assured Muslims that this does not affect the quality of their fast.

Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.

This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam.

