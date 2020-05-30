The Minister for Railways Development and MP for Essikadu-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, has responded to a distress call by the Holy Child Catholic Hospital at Fijai requesting for PPE and disinfectants,

The hospital which also cares for mentally challenged persons is currently investigating some of its staff who have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient and needed these PPE to avert any possible spread.

The Western Regional Organizer of the NPP, Abdul Ganiwu, who presented the assorted PPE on behalf of Joe Ghartey, said this is the second time the Railways Minister and MP for Essikadu-Ketan has come to the aid of the hospital.

“The Minister received a distress call and in less than 24 hours he has acted on the call for help. Though he is busy with other schedules, he decided that we should go ahead with the presentation to the hospital which is in his constituency. He has been doing this to several entities since this pandemic began.”

“This is the second time the Minister is giving out to this facility and in a prompt manner as his contribution to protecting our frontline health workers.”

The PPE included five thousand surgical masks, forty shoe covers, forty head nets, forty safety goggles, forty nose masks, forty nose aprons, forty surgical gloves, forty coveralls, two boxes of hand sanitizers, liquid soaps and tissues, two thermometer guns and bottled water.

Medical Superintendent of Holy Child Catholic Hospital, Dr. Sylvester Ackah Fameyeh, who was grateful to the MP for the PPE said it is timely.

“Some of the challenges we have had is the acquisition of PPE. As we know, this COVID-19 came with nobody having an idea about it and so no facility had planned for it. So when it happened, the budget that we already have for the year couldn’t contain it. The government brought us some but it wasn’t enough so we believe this kind gesture that the MP has done will go a long way to help us in our fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.”

“People have been visiting the facility because in the midst of COVID-19 people also have other conditions like diabetes who need to take their regular medications so they have been coming and this would help us protect ourselves, hence we are grateful to the MP.“

The Holy Child Catholic Hospital further appealed to the Railway Minister to intervene to get the hospital’s electricity supply from the prepaid status as it interferes and affects surgical procedures when they run out of credit.