Mass testing for COVID-19 will begin in Parliament later today [Wednesday, May 20, 2020] for all legislators and staff of the Parliamentary Service.

This follows a directive from the Speaker of Parliament. The Speaker gave the directive as a measure to prevent an outbreak of the disease in Parliament.

The exercise is expected to last for two days.

It will be recalled that before Parliament went on recess, 10 MPs and 5 members of staff were mandatorily quarantined after returning from trips abroad before Ghana’s borders were shut.

Delivering his opening remarks for the second meeting of this session, Prof. Mike Oquaye called for the co-operation of all concerned in making the exercise successful

“While there is no scientifically approved vaccine, we should adhere to all laid down hygiene protocols which are requisite for keeping us safe. In addition to observing the established protocols, I have directed on the authority of the Parliamentary Service Board, the Clerk of Parliament and the Parliament’s medical officers to liaise with appropriate institutions to immediately conduct testing of all honourable members and staff of the parliamentary service for COVID-19 and I request your co-operation in this enterprise.”

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, had earlier called for the mass testing of MPs amongst other proposals for keeping parliament safe.

He had also proposed that the House sits in batches or convene intermittently to enable members practice social distancing.

“They should call us to come and deal with specific issues and then go back. By now every Member of Parliament should have been tested. We travel more than anybody in this country. It should not be as though we are superhuman beings. I think if indeed we are going to be called to do a specific business, I do not have a problem. But sitting as though there is nothing at stake, I vehemently oppose that idea,” he said.

The safety of Parliament and its readiness to conduct parliamentary business amidst the COVID-19 outbreak has become a topical issue with more people making proposals for ensuring that the House can hold proceedings without the risk of infection.