Ghana’s Parliament has rejected claims that some legislators have tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement signed by Parliament’s Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo said: “Parliament would like to state categorically that the results of the tests are not yet known and so the report by Starrfmonline is not true.”

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye last week ordered for the immediate mass testing of MPs and staff of the House for Coronavirus.

The directive follows concerns raised about the safety of the country’s legislators.

690 samples were collected by health officials in Parliament following the directive.

Although the Parliament’s Medical Service Directorate said the results will not be made public, online media portal, starrfm.com.gh on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, reported that two MPs and 13 staff of Parliament had tested positive for Coronavirus.

In denying the report, Parliament urged starrfm.com.gh to retract and apologise for the public.

“Parliament would therefore like to urge Starrfmonline to withdraw the said report and update its audience with the relevant information to the effect that the results from the tests are unknown to Parliament,” Parliament noted in its statement.

I’m not aware if any MP has Coronavirus – Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu had earlier said he was unable to confirm reports that some MPs had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Director of Parliaments Medical Services is the only person who will know if any member of Parliament test positive for COVID-19 and the information then will be transmitted to the individual Member of Parliament or staff. So as I stand here, I don’t know if anybody has tested positive so that’s it and I don’t know anybody who will tell you that he/she knows that somebody has tested positive.”

“So I have told you the official position so if anyone tells you a member or two or three have tested positive for the disease, ask the person for the source and please that is the official position,” he said.

Read below the full release by Parliament

