Two Nigeriens who were admitted at the Police Hospital after refusing COVID-19 treatment at the Ga East Municipal Hospital have recovered.

According to the police, the two have been discharged.

“The two Nigerien COVID-19 cases in the care and management of the Police have recovered. They have therefore been discharged from the Police Hospital. We continue to urge public support and cooperation to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay home as much as possible and wear the [face] mask whenever you have to meet others,” the police said in a Facebook post.

‘Controversial cases’

The two Nigeriens were arrested on April 5, 2020, in Accra when a taxi they were in was stopped by police officers who were enforcing the partial lockdown.

The two could not give tangible reasons for their movement, sparking suspicion and their arrest.

Further investigations by police led to a medical test on them at the Ridge Hospital and they were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive on April 13, 2020.

The two Nigeriens caused a stir when they refused to undergo care at the Ga East Municipal Hospital on Monday, April 20, 2020, and attempted to leave the facility without authorisation.

The two also reportedly threatened staff with a sharp object saying that they will not stay at the facility.

It took some security personnel about three hours to subdue them and have them returned to the Greater Accra regional police command.

They were subsequently moved to the Police Hospital to be treated in isolation after some intervention from Nigerien authorities in Ghana.