Sixty-five (65) more persons have recovered from the novel Coronavirus infection in Ghana.

The total recoveries now stand at 294.

The Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) disclosed this in its regular update on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has shot up to 2,719.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 2,332 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Eastern Regions with 124 and 94 cases respectively.

Greater Accra Region – 2,332

Ashanti Region – 124

Eastern Region – 94

Central Region – 38

Volta Region – 30

Oti Region – 23

Western Region – 21

Upper West Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Northern Region – 13

Western North Region – 4

North East Region – 2

Follow @Khaptain4real

