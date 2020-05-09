The number of Ghana’s COVID-19 recoveries has increased to 378.
This was captured in a new update by the Ghana Health Service.
Ghana has also recorded four new deaths raising the death toll to 22.
A statement on the Ghana Health Service website noted that: “The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Ghana since the 12th of March 2020 is 4,263. There have been 378 recoveries and 22 deaths. Between the 7th and 8th May, a total of 251 new cases have been reported with the majority of them from the Greater Accra Region (205 cases representing 82%)”
Meanwhile, the country’s case count has also increased from 4,012 to 4,263 since the last update on Friday, May 9, 2020.
Regional distribution of COVID-19 cases in Ghana
- Greater Accra Region – 3,641
- Ashanti Region – 252
- Eastern Region – 96
- Central Region – 62
- Western North Region – 56
- Western Region – 35
- Volta Region – 32
- Upper East Region – 26
- Oti Region – 24
- Upper West Region – 20
- Northern Region – 16
- North East Region – 2
- Bono Region – 1
- Savannah Region – 0
- Ahafo Region – 0
- Bono East Region – 0