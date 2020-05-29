Debt recovery and private investigation firm, Tiger Force Consult, has donated nose masks and mobile phones worth GHS30,000 to the 37 Military Hospital.

The donation follows the health facility’s call on private entities to supply it with PPE to complement the government’s efforts.

The CEO of Tiger Force Consult, Percy Dickson Boamah in a Citi News interview said the move forms part of their bid to help in containing the spread of the virus.

“An inside doctor friend called me and said this was the situation and it was so dying and touching so I said let me see how best we can come in to help. And also it is not us alone. If you look at what COVID-19 is doing now, it is not going to be an unending thing. Those leading the fight are telling us that it has come to stay so if they are overwhelmed now, then it means it is going to be a long journey so we decided to come in and assist,” he said.

Receiving the items, Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, Brigadier General Nii Adjah Obodai also called on other organisations to emulate the gesture.

“We will need some more. We have a few stocks but we will still need some more looking at what we are actually dealing with. That is why we are calling on people to come in and assist,” he pleaded.