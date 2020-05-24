The Upper East Community of Ghana, USA (UPEC) has provided the Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to support the fight against COVID-19.

According to the group, the fight against COVID-19 is a fight for all, not only the government thus their contribution towards the management of the pandemic.

The items donated include 10,000 pieces of hand gloves, 1,000 pieces of FFP2 respirators and 100 pieces of reusable gowns.

The rest are 30 pieces of face shields, 2 infrared thermometers and 20 gallons of hand sanitizers.

Speaking to Citi News, an elder of the group, former Ambassador to Mali, Donald Adabere said, the initiative was to complement government’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

“Realizing the effects the pandemic could have on our people in this time of scarce resources, UPEC members decided to contribute their quota to help in the fight. Our aim is to provide our health workers with the needed PPE in the discharge of their duties.”

For his part, the Regional Health Director, Dr Winfred Ofosu commended the group for their support to the fight against COVID-19 in the region and appealed to benevolent organizations and philanthropist for more PPE to support the course.

For her part, Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage expressed fear about a possible collapse of the country’s economy and social activities as a result of the impact of the novel coronavirus but was optimistic the world would soon find a cure to the virus.

“The scare of economic and social collapse for me as a person is even scarier than the scare of the disease because somehow, we are able to manage the disease if we follow the protocols but we see staring in our faces economic challenges, social challenges and religious challenges”.

“Business is not going the way they are supposed to go. The total Ghanaian economy is under serious stress. We are hoping that sooner or later the world will come to leave with it”.

Mrs Abayage commended UPEC for their enormous contribution from the diaspora to support the fight against COVID-19 in the region.

She further appealed to the public to desist from stigmatizing persons diagnosed with the virus or have recovered from COVID-19.