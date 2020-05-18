As part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, Zoomlion Ghana Limited in collaboration with the government has embarked on a cleanup exercise in Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital.

Some of the areas that benefitted from this exercise included the Nayiri’s palace, the Nalerigu old and new markets, the Gambaga lorry station, the Baptist hospital and the entire Nalerigu township.

Speaking at a short ceremony at the forecourt of the Nayiri palace, the North East Regional Minister, Solomon Boar said the exercise will be replicated in all the districts in the region to ensure that the health of the people is improved.

“It has become very imperative that as a country, we have to take our destiny into our own hands in fighting the novel Coronavirus as it has taken the world by surprise. Government is doing what it can to contain the virus and I want to entreat everyone to observe the directives given. Let’s observe the protocols and avoid things that will make us attract the virus. It is in the light of that we are embarking on this cleanup exercise to clean the town and other areas for us to be safe”.

The Regional Minister further commended Zoomlion for the good works it has been doing in partnership with the government.

“I want to commend the Zoomlion for the wonderful work it has been doing. They have been partnering with the government in this trying times all in the name of fighting the pandemic.”

The General Manager of Waste Masters, a subsidiary of Zoomlion, Edmond Kweku Vidjah told Citi News how they intend to carry out the exercise.

“We are embarking on a national exercise which started somewhere in Accra and Kumasi and it’s being replicated across the major cities. In this region, we are doing it in collaboration with the Regional Coordinating Council and we are supporting it with the personnel and logistics. We are cleaning the gutters, the Baptist hospital, the Chief Palace and sweeping the streets, the old and the new markets, the lorry station in Gambaga and all the major areas.”

Some residents in Nalerigu lauded the exercise, saying it will go a long way to improve the health of the people.

“The cleanup exercise is good because if you look at it, the entire town is rid of the filth that used to engulf the whole town and it’s going to promote good health amongst the people. It will reduce diseases like malaria and we call on the government to institute it as a routine exercise in the country.”