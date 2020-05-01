Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has rejected suggestions that the outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in the Upper West and East Regions that has claimed over 40 lives is due to a neglect of the people by the government.

Rather, he attributed the majority of the deaths to a new strain of the disease.

Over 400 cases of meningitis have been recorded up north after a fresh wave of the disease started from December last year.

Addressing Parliament on Thursday, April 30, the Ledzokuku MP said the situation of the meningitis outbreak is currently under control.

“Mr. Speaker, I am glad to report that the situation with CSM is under control. A visit to some affected municipalities in the Upper West Region revealed that currently, only four cases of meningitis are being attended to in the region. The disease scale shows that we are no more in the epidemic level. Sustaining this achievement requires continuous education, and that is ongoing,” he said.

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye had previously led a team of professionals from the Health Ministry to the Upper West Region to assess the outbreak of CSM in the area.

The visit was also to engage with various stakeholders on how to combat the endemic.

According to him, the government is concerned about the havoc caused by the disease and will commit resources to halt its spread in the region.

Meningitis in the north

The Upper West Region has so far recorded 43 deaths from the disease out of about 258 confirmed cases in the region.

Seven persons have also died from the disease in the Upper East Region.

So far, over 400 CSM cases have been recorded in the five regions in the north.

Some residents of the Upper West region are calling on the government to release vaccines for the disease, believing that will be the surest way to halt the increasing spate of the endemic and its related deaths in the region.

But according to the Ghana Health Service, the current outbreak of meningitis in the region is caused by a new strain of bacteria that has no vaccine.

It, however, indicated that even though there is no vaccine for this strain causing the outbreak, there is an effective treatment upon early reporting and initiation of the said treatment.