Dannex Ayton Starwin PLC has donated an amount of 50,000 Ghana cedis to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

Making the donation, Chairman of company, Nik Amarteifio said the move is aimed at supporting government’s fight against the pandemic.

He urged Ghanaians to assist the government’s fight against the pandemic

The COVID-19 Trust Fund was established to assist in improving the lives of vulnerable people who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.

The Fund is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo with other individuals including Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Elsie Addo-Awadzie serving as Board of Trustees.

The Fund had as at last week received a total of GHS 34 million in cash donations, according to Ms. Akuffo.

Meanwhile the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has challenged the legality on which some public institutions in the country are donating to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

State institutions such as the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIA), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Bank of Ghana (BoG), and the Parliament of Ghana, among others have all made donations to the COVID-19 Trust Fund.

The Minority Leader, however, said these institutions must seek Parliament’s approval before making such donations.

“Now we see every public institution going to donate. Where do they get their approval of Parliament to make such donations? Where do they get their appropriation from and we will question it?”

“National Health Insurance Scheme; its budget was approved and there was no appropriation for such donation to a trust fund. Parliament; your budget was approved and there was no appropriation for you to go and a make donation to a trust fund and we must make that distinction.”