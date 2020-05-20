For the purposes of this project, all Africans in America, Caribbean and Africa are and referred to as Africans, and the generality of this project is in reference to the black race.

We explore why Africans should feel proud, respected and confident enough to deal with other races on equal or superior terms. We shall continuously explore why we should feel superior based on our Culture, Values and Traditions before the so-called white man came to Africa. And most seriously why AFRICANS must UNITE in mind and spirit to protect and develop, together what is AFRICAN. Africa has been enslaved, Neo-Colonized and abused for lack of confidence by the non-black race; and also, by some greedy African leaders. Those insensitive, greedy and corrupt African Leaders have made it easy for the foreigners to exploit us.

A. BUILDING KNOWLEDGE, CONFIDENCE AND PRIDE.

After Kwame Nkrumah’s “Africa Must Unite” talks, we went to sleep. We must wake up to the modern realities: How other races have adopted different styles to enslave us. We should investigate countries and governments which are signing different contracts with conditions that can enslave now and future generations, regarding, in particular, our lands, natural resources and freedom. How do we pay back loans that future generations cannot honour, and what would be the repercussions for non-payment.

Africa is a fertile ground. And for some foreign countries seeing the opportunity, bribe our leadership to get big loans that we can never pay back, because of the terms and conditions attached. Hence denying our future generations of their right to future development in peace and better lives and standards of living.

Africa has no future if the Youth cannot be made to understand the real needs and intents of the Whites from their past, their real needs of today and how they will make us slaves till eternity. This is why AFRICAN YOUTH MUST WAKE UP and fight for a NEW INDEPENDENT AFRICA that will ensure common respect between Africa and the rest of the world, we need fair and transparent leadership with integrity in Africa and respect for all mankind.

This movement/project/program is not …to be ANTI-WHITE. It is for a new generation that Blacks and Whites will coexist as children of God and treat each other with fairness, honesty, transparency and respect.

We have to wake up, improve our schools curriculum and make “African History Studies” compulsory in all our African schools. The curriculum should involve African Kingdoms, Culture, Traditions and Medicines. We need to study the Politics of the world and how it affects Africa, and how we can protect Africa and give it the direction it needs. We need to seriously identify common grounds for economic and political cooperation namely; agriculture adding value to our raw materials, embarking on massive food security for each country against future wildfires, drought, floods, pandemics, locusts etc; and last but not the least cooperate in our joint research efforts, to avoid waste of limited human, natural capital resources.

There must be AFRICA IN TRANSITION. Transition of the mind for our people. With Unity towards common goals, Africa would be the envy of the world. Africa must fight against the mentality of white superiority when we can clearly define the superior beings. The mentality we have to fight is because of Western Industrialization and we are chasing after it. We produce the raw materials, give it to them to add value, and sell/exploit us with the finished products. Can’t we define, redefine our priorities and follow them?

B. AFRICA’S HEALTH SECURITY

Our ancestors have survived plagues and pandemics using African medicine and herbs and they were not wiped out. The white man prepares his own medicine using African herbs and packages them nicely to sell them to us in Africa. Madagascar seems to have found a medicine which needs to be investigated and used to fight the current outbreak of COVID-19. The World Health Organisation is “refusing” to accept/ endorse this medication simply this purely because, it is coming from Africa, and has to go through western assessed procedures. AFRICA is confident enough, over the centuries, to know how to exploit our herbal resources for safe rapid results.

Africans have survived. We have survived plague and pandemics without any foreign interventions and drugs and vaccines from outside Africa. Why did we survive? Our people did not look on, they had medications. The medications are still there, the technology is still there.

The herbal pharmaceutical products are still there. We must develop our natural local pharmaceutical and medicinal resources so that we can continue to produce the kind of medication and pharmaceutical that we can use to combat any form of disease or pandemic, which our world is faced with, knowing that is how we, Africans survived plagues, pandemics and epidemics in the past; using our locally prepared herbal medicine.

Our university-trained African doctors, pharmacists and researchers do not openly and willingly with respect corporate with our local “illiterate” and non-degree holding herbalists and local plants and leaves experts. They (academics) rather choose to follow the western funded research, controlled by the west and mostly for the needs of the non-blacks with occasional interest for the world as a whole.

We can unite the two potential forces (academic and local herbalists)- through Government Leadership and training, and funding through our own PPP.

Our minds have been programmed, indoctrinated by our former colonial masters to think less of ourselves and the more we try to live like them, the more we appear “civilized” or “democratic”. Must we stress the permanent break of the shackles of colonialism and hand our necks in Neo – Colonization.

C. AFRICA’S FOOD SECURITY

First of all let us talk of food. Any group or race of people that cannot feed itself is doomed under any disaster that affects food production and can lead us into STARVATION. Therefore Africa must learn to continue to grow the food that they eat and assessed as nutritional. Let’s eat what we grow, what we are used to instead of foreign foods that have all kinds of chemical-laden elements that may not even be useful to us.

This is not discrimination. It is about our survival as people. This is not racism, this is not anti-white. No it is about black people’s survival and our togetherness for our own development and protection. We choose friends that we want, regardless of the race. That is not the problem we have. The problem is like we don’t realize we belong to a home. Make sure your home works, then you can go out and have friends. But the friendship should not be such that it “destroys” your home.

Home unity is what we are talking about. How do you keep your house moving in peace and unity for the family’s development and future as against our involvement other outsiders: what they do, what we cannot understand, how they can destroy us. We are not against anybody; this is not a racist organization. It is for our own progressive way of looking at things for our growth, our future generations and to make sure that we cannot be exploited again; we are not insulted again.

We can be each other’s friend and keeper. That is what the human race is about. But to make it work we as Africans must make sure that we are united in spirit, word and deed so that we can also positively relate to others in order to have a very peaceful world. Once a cheat supposedly knows that he cannot cheat you anymore, he comes back with a package of real friendship that he can benefit and you can benefit, as well.

In this regard there is no reason why Africa cannot intensify each nation’s national food security, set it up, expand it, protect it and make it sustainable. Get public hands in it, government institutions involved country by country, we need every country’s national food security. We need to have AFRICA FOOD SECURITY programme based in each country with the aim, and ability to trade and help each other in times of crises/need.

C. PUBLIC EDUCATION

One of the best ways that Africans can educate ourselves is through positive information generation, on transfer from African to African. By that African-African, African American, African Caribbean, African diaspora, are all Africans. If you hear any of them or any white man talking to educate us on the injustices against Africans and the future disaster African generations are going to encounter and you pass it through social media; whatsapp facebook, etc to another African you are educating the person. You are making sure that they can understand and appreciate the problems and educate each other. It is one of the best forms of education. So whether it is a recorded or written message, read, listen, and pass it on. Let us educate ourselves and then work to make sure that from our level we can collectively join hands and minds to change our government’s (elected officials) attitude and directions.

All elected officers, legislatives etc must be made accountable so that present and future generations are protected and preserved.