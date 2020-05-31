General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has climaxed the first-ever 24-hour worship and prayer chain put together by Citi TV with a national communion service.

The event – Intercede Ghana began on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 6 pm and ended on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 6 pm amidst prayer and worship ministrations over the country’s issues, including the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Archbishop Duncan Williams fervently prayed against the virus and the deaths associated with it.

“We have a God who answers prayers. We have a God who is able to do exceedingly and abundantly above all that we can ask or imagine. That is the God we serve. Today we want to proclaim the glory of God. I am honoured and privileged to the staff of Citi TV to share the uncompromising and unadulterated word of God in these times of uncertainties. In this time of panic fear death and isolation, we are praying against the Coronavirus that we will not lose any lives anymore.”

The revered man of God also prayed for the revival of businesses and the restoration of all the socio-economic activities that have grounded to a halt as a result of the pandemic.

Hundreds of people joined in the service via the station’s various social media platforms and participated in the communion with their bread and, in many cases, improvised wine.

Citi TV’s Intercede Ghana was the first-ever a 24-hour worship and prayer chain is on the theme; ‘Let God arise.’

The program was organized to ask for God’s protection and guidance as the country rises against the troubling Coronavirus outbreak.

There were ministrations from men and women of God such as Naa Mercy, Kofi Karikari, Nii Okai, Edinam Bright Davies, Naa Mercy, Cwesi Oteng, Joe Mettle, Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye.

There were other worship performances by Pastor Joe Beecham, Celestine Donkor, MOG, and Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

Prayers and word ministrations were also offered by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Bishop Tackie Yarboi, Rev. Ofori Akua Ofori Boateng, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Markwei, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, and Bishop Agyinasare.

Viewers could not hide their joy for the event, praising Ghana’s fastest rising television channel – Citi TV for a well-organized program.

There were words of commendation on social media thanking Citi TV for the thoughtful initiative amidst the coronavirus challenges.