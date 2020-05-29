There shall be a 24-hour prayer and worship session on Citi TV this weekend.

Dubbed Intercede Ghana, the prayer and worship event will be from 6 pm on Saturday, 30th May to 6 pm, Sunday, 31st May 2020.

It is to seek the face of God in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gospel musicians to lead the worship session are Joe Mettle, Pastor Joe Beecham, Naa Mercy, Kofi Karikari, Nii Okai, Edinam Bright Davies, Naa Mercy, Cwesi Oteng, Celestine Donkor, MOG, Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye, Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

Great ministers of the gospel will also be present to lead the prayer sessions.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan, Bishop Tackie Yarboi, Rev. Ofori Akua Ofori Boateng, Rev Dennis Osei Manu are Rev Joyce Aryee are part of the ministers assembled for the programme.

The rest are Rev Bernard Owusu Ansah, Rev Ebenezer Markwei, Rev Dr Ampiah Kwofi, Mad Gifty Afanyi Dadzie, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah.

Speaking to David Kwaku Sakyi on Citi TV‘s Breakfast Daily on Friday, Rev. Stephen Wengam, a resident radio pastor at Citi FM said that in these trying times of coronavirus pandemic, it takes God’s protection to be free from the disease.

“We are certain after this 24-hour event, there’ll be a shift. I believe that there will be a major transformation as far as this pandemic is concerned,” he said.

The programme will be live on Citi TV, citinewsroom.com and all Citi FM and Citi TV social media handles.