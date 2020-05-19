As part of measures to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the Eastern Region, the Regional Coordinating Council has advised various Municipal and District Assemblies to encourage traders and buyers to patronize satellite markets in their respective areas.

According to the Council, the move is to help ensure social distancing at the various markets.

Most markets in the region continue to record high turnout on market days which poses a risk to both traders and the general public who patronize such facilities.

In an interview with Citi News during a visit to some satellite markets in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality to sensitize traders on the need to practice all protocols, the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Neurtey Ayertey called on traders to strictly adhere to all protocols.

“This is the Lasi market which I relocated here temporarily as contractors are currently on-site working to finish their original market. Within the next four weeks, the project will be completed and they will move into it to trade peacefully.”

“It is a satellite market and I want to urge all-district and municipal assemblies in the region to revive the satellite markets in their areas and also encourage citizens to patronize them in this season. We all know that we have to avoid crowded places in order not to become vulnerable in contracting the virus so this is a perfect time for various assemblies to revive and encourage satellite markets”.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister who also visited the construction site where contractors were busy working on the new Lasi satellite market encouraged them to give their all to ensure they finish on time.