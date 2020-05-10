The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to as a matter of urgency improve their fitness and personal hygiene practises as a way of boosting their immunity against COVID-19.

The President in his 9th address to Ghanaians admonished all and sundry to indulge in activities that will improve personal hygiene and fitness.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who described his advice as ‘critical’ called on Ghanaians to adopt healthy eating habits.

The President in his address recommended that improving lifestyle habits by engaging in exercises and fitness activities, eating healthy and ensuring good personal hygiene should “become part and parcel of our daily routines, which will help bolster our immune systems.”

“It is critical that I raise one significant side of the fight against this virus, which has not been given enough emphasis, but has to do with the change in attitude that will impact our lifestyles.”

“That has to be one of the permanent legacies of the pandemic. We have to improve our hygiene, our fitness and exercises, our eating, generally, our style of living, which will boost our immunity to disease and the virus. For instance, we are told that the key vitamins that fortify our immune system are vitamins A, B6, C, and E.”

“Fortunately for us, in Ghana, all of these can be found in many of our foods, such as oranges, kontomire, millet, cashew nuts, crabs, plantain, okro, dawadawa, brown rice and mushrooms. Following a good diet, patronising our healthy foods, exercising regularly, ensuring our personal hygiene, and improving our lifestyle habits should become part and parcel of our daily routines, which will help bolster our immune systems, and help us in the fight against the pandemic.”

Ban on public gathering extended

President Akufo-Addo also used the opportunity to announce the extension of the ban on public gatherings till the end of May.

The extension of the ban which forms part of measures to stop the spread of the virus takes effect from Monday, May 11, 2020.