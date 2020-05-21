The Electoral Commission has assured that it will not leave stakeholders in the dark on its plans for the voter registration exercise.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Sylvia Annor, the commission’s head of public affairs, however, did not provide details on possible changes her outfit was considering.

She did not give and an indication of whether polling stations or other logistics will be increased in line with these plans.

She also did not indicate if the period for registration will be extended.

“We will come out with all those details later; as soon as practicable. We will definitely have to communicate with the public, particularly our stakeholders, on how we are going to go about it”

“I can assure you that we will make the general public of our plans and projections so that they actively participate in the process,” she assured.

The process to compile a new roll has currently been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EC has revealed the precautionary measures it has put in place for when the registration comes off.

Among other things, it will be mandatory to wear face masks at the registration centres, people’s temperature will be checked before one is allowed into the registration centre and there will be running water available for handwashing, according to an artwork posted on the Commission’s social media pages.

Queues are to have one-metre gaps between persons lining up to register, the scanners will be sanitised and persons who complete the registration process will also be provided with hand sanitiser before they leave the centre.

The commission earlier assured that the necessary precautions have been put in place to ensure safety in the execution of its mandate.

“The Commission is however sensitive to the current state of affairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will abide by the necessary precautions and safety protocols in the execution of its mandate when it deems it appropriate to begin the compilation of the register,” the EC clarified in its statement.