The Enterprise Group has announced changes to its Executive Management Team effective May 1, 2020.

Daniel Larbi-Tieku, the former Chief Finance Officer, has been promoted to Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer while Cleland Cofie Bruce takes up a new role as Executive Consultant in Charge of Expansion in West Africa.

Nigel Nunoo, who was the Chief Risk Officer, assumes the role of Group Chief Operating Officer and Michael Tyson, former General Manager, Finance of Enterprise Life has now been promoted to Group Chief Financial Officer. Eva Richter-Addo, joins the Enterprise Group Executive Management Teams as its new Group Head of Human Resource.

Daniel Larbi-Tieku, was appointed as the Chief Finance Officer of the Enterprise Group in April 2016 after serving as the General Manager, Finance for Enterprise Life Assurance Company Limited between June, 2011 and March, 2016.

He is a Chartered Accountant with over three decades of experience and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana.

He is also a Fellow of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants, UK. Daniel is a Bachelor of Science degree holder in Accounting from the University of Ghana and a finalist in a Master of Finance Degree with the University of Wales (Distance Learning).

Until his appointment as Executive Consultant in charge of Group Expansion in West Africa, Cleland Cofie Bruce Jnr was the Chief Operating Officer for the Enterprise Group. Prior to that, he was the Executive Director of Enterprise Life Assurance Company Limited where he led the company to become the biggest Life Insurer in the country.

C.C. Bruce has over 30 years’ experience in insurance and is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute (ACII, UK) and a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of Ghana (FIIG).

He holds a DipFM (ACCA) and a Master Arts (Leading Innovation and Change) from York St. John University, UK.

Nigel Nunoo takes up the role of Group Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Nunoo was until his appointment the Chief Risk Officer for the Enterprise Group. Nigel comes into his new role with over two decades of experience in insurance and investments.

He holds B.A. degrees in Mathematics and Economics from Wabash College, and an M.B.A. from Columbia University. He is also a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and a CFA® Charterholder.

Michael Tyson assumes the role the Group Chief Financial Officer to further drive the Group’s financial prudence and profitability.

Prior to this appointment, Michael was the General Manager, Finance at Enterprise Life.

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants – CIMA (UK) and holds an MSc in Strategic Business Management from the Manchester Metropolitan University.

Eva Richter-Addo joins Enterprise Group with over twenty years’ experience in Human Capital Management and Development. Having worked at AI Energy, KPMG, Zenith Bank and the Agricultural Development Bank, Eva has a proven track record in strategic human resource planning and management with a sound awareness of team dynamism and strategic decision making. Eva holds an LLB (Honors) degree and an Executive MBA (Human Resource option) from the University of Ghana. She is a member of the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners. (IHRMP) Ghana and an affiliate member of the Chartered Institute of Professional Development (CIPD-UK).

Speaking on the new appointments, Group Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Group, Keli expressed confidence that with the new appointments the Group is even better positioned to fulfill its mission of providing an advantage to all its stakeholders.